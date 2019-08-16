UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detained Nigerian Cleric Leaves Indian Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:41 AM

Detained Nigerian cleric leaves Indian hospital

Nigerian Shiite leader Ibrahim Zakzaky -- whose poor health in detention fuelled a wave of violent protests in Abuja -- has left the Indian hospital where he arrived for treatment this week, the clinic said Friday, while his office said he was heading home

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Nigerian Shiite leader Ibrahim Zakzaky -- whose poor health in detention fuelled a wave of violent protests in Abuja -- has left the Indian hospital where he arrived for treatment this week, the clinic said Friday, while his office said he was heading home.

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) had been in custody in Nigeria along with his wife Zeenah Ibrahim since their arrest in December 2015 after violence that saw the army kill some 350 of his followers.

On Monday the cleric departed Nigeria to receive medical treatment in India but an official from the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon outside New Delhi told AFP that he had left the clinic late Thursday.

A statement from his office on Twitter on Thursday said he was due to take off from the Indian capital at 10:00 pm (0430 GMT) bound for Nigeria but there was no immediate confirmation that he had left.

Fears over the couple's health had fuelled a wave of recent protests in Abuja that descended into bloodshed after a brutal crackdown from security forces.

A court last week granted permission for them to receive medical care in India under Nigerian government supervision.

But the authorities insisted they must return to Nigeria to stand trial once their treatment is completed.

Zakzaky, in his mid-sixties, was arrested after violence in the northern city of Zaria saw hundreds of his supporters gunned down by security forces and buried in mass graves.

The cleric's lawyers say he has lost his sight in one eye, is on the verge of going blind in the other and still has bullet fragments lodged in his body from the violence. His supporters say he has suffered a series of minor strokes.

The cleric and his group, which emerged from a student movement in the 1970s, have been at loggerheads with the authorities for years because of calls for an Iranian-style Islamic revolution in Nigeria.

Related Topics

India Army Poor Twitter Lawyers Student Wife Gurgaon New Delhi Zaria Abuja Nigeria December 2015 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ex-Kyrgyz Leader Atambayev to Remain in Pre-Trial ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Eyeing Possibility to Purchase Greenland - R ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka v New Zealand first Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago

N. Korea fires projectiles, rejects further talks ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks end marginally higher

6 minutes ago

Education Dept's employees stage Kashmir rally

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.