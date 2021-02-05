Detained President of Myanmar Taken to Unknown Location With Family - NLD Spokesman

Myanmar's Head of State Win Myint, detained after the military coup on Monday, has been taken to an unknown location with his family, a spokesman for the National Democratic League (NLD) said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Myanmar's Head of State Win Myint, detained after the military coup on Monday, has been taken to an unknown location with his family, a spokesman for the National Democratic League (NLD) said on Friday.

"The president and his family have been transported from their residence to another house," Kyi Toe, NLD's press officer, said in a post on Facebook.

He added that State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was de facto leader of the country, is in good health as she remains under house arrest in her official residence.

A day earlier, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said that it knew of 133 officials and lawmakers that were detained during the military coup, in addition to over a dozen activists and civil society leaders.

Myanmar's military took control of the country on Monday and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing San Suu Kyi's party of fraud over its recent election victory, reversing the democratic transition underway in the country since 2011 after over five decades of military rule.