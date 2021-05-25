UrduPoint.com
Detained Protasevich Says Has No Health Issues, Confesses That He Organized Riots In Minsk

Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) One of the founders of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was detained at the Minsk airport on Sunday, said in a video message circulated by state-run Belarusian media that he had no health problems and was making a confession in a criminal case of mass riots.

"Yesterday, I was detained by officers of the Interior Ministry at the Minsk National Airport. Now I am in Pre-Trial Detention Center No.

1 in Minsk. I can declare that I have no health problems, including with my heart or any other organs. The attitude of employees [security officials] toward me is as correct as possible and according to the law," Protasevich said in the video shown on the air of the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

He stated that he continued to cooperate with the investigation.

"I give confession statements on the fact of organizing mass riots in the city of Minsk," Protasevich said.

