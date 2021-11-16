UrduPoint.com

Detained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Each - Court

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:31 PM

RT France journalists, detained at the Belarusian-Polish border, have been fined about $300 each, a Polish court told Sputnik on Tuesday

The RT France journalists correspondent David Khalifa and cameraman Jordi Demory were detained at the border on Monday. The police of the Podlaskie Voivodeship of Poland told Sputnik that they detained the journalists for illegal presence in the emergency zone.

The court stated that the journalists were fined for 1,200 zloty ($293) each and will have to spend 12 days under arrest if they do not pay.

Meanwhile, the RT Telegram channel confirmed that each of the journalists had been fined roughly $300.

RT France editor-in-chief, Ksenia Fedorova, expressed the hope that the detention of the film crew did not relate to the fact that the journalists work for RT, adding that they arrived at the border with relevant IDs. Fedorova also told Sputnik that the journalists might not have known about the three-kilometer (1.8-mile) emergency zone at the border.

Due to an ongoing influx of middle Eastern migrants from Belarus, Poland declared a state of emergency in September, creating a no-go zone at the Polish-Belarusian border, where neither journalists nor NGOs are allowed to enter.

