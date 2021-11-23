UrduPoint.com

Ilya Sachkov, the founder of Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB, on Tuesday appealed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin to help commute his detention in custody to house arrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Ilya Sachkov, the founder of Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB, on Tuesday appealed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin to help commute his detention in custody to house arrest.

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow extended Sachkov's arrest over high treason charges until the end of February.

"I think this is the new Dreyfus affair. I am neither a turncoat, nor a spy, nor a traitor, I am a Russian engineer. I have proven (my) usefulness and loyalty to my homeland with my work on multiple occasions.

I implore my president, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to allow me to stay under house arrest with maximum restrictions for the duration of the investigation," Sachkov said in a letter, read by lawyer Sergey Afanasiev.

Sachkov was arrested on September 29 for two months. All materials of the case are classified as top secret. If convicted, he may face 12 to 20 years in prison.

Group-IB was founded in 2003, later growing into one of the leading security intelligence vendors in Russia.

