Detained Russian Journalist Semen Pegov Kept In Holding Cell In Minsk - Russian Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Detained Russian Journalist Semen Pegov Kept in Holding Cell in Minsk - Russian Embassy

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian journalist Semen Pegov is held in detention in Minsk, press secretary of the Russian Embassy in the Belarusian capital Aleksey Maskalev, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have discovered that Pegov is currently in a holding cell in Minsk. he is on the list of the detainees," the press secretary said.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik Belarus said its correspondent Evgeny Oleinik was detained in Minsk. Oleinik later said he had been beaten up and released. The editor-in-chief of the Daily Storm outlet, Alena Sivkova, told Sputnik that the outlet's journalists were beaten up when detained. The RT said that a stringer working for its video agency Ruptly was detained. Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya information agency, urged the Belarusian authorities to release the detained journalists.

More Stories From World

