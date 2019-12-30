Detained Russians Confess Preparations for Staging Terror Attack in St. Petersburg - FSB

Wo Russian citizens who have been detained for attempting to commit a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg during New Year's Eve celebrations are currently making confessions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Two Russian citizens who have been detained for attempting to commit a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg during New Year's Eve celebrations are currently making confessions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

The FSB said on Sunday that it had prevented the attack, which the detained persons wanted to commit in a crowded location, thanks to the security information provided by the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for this information in a phone conversation.

"Evidence materials, proving preparations for staging the terror attacks, have been seized from the detained persons. They are confessing," the FSB said.

A criminal case was opened against the two detained persons over their participation in activities of a terrorist organization.