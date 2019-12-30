UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detained Russians Confess Preparations For Staging Terror Attack In St. Petersburg - FSB

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:48 PM

Detained Russians Confess Preparations for Staging Terror Attack in St. Petersburg - FSB

Wo Russian citizens who have been detained for attempting to commit a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg during New Year's Eve celebrations are currently making confessions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Two Russian citizens who have been detained for attempting to commit a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg during New Year's Eve celebrations are currently making confessions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

The FSB said on Sunday that it had prevented the attack, which the detained persons wanted to commit in a crowded location, thanks to the security information provided by the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for this information in a phone conversation.

"Evidence materials, proving preparations for staging the terror attacks, have been seized from the detained persons. They are confessing," the FSB said.

A criminal case was opened against the two detained persons over their participation in activities of a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Trump Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg United States Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Bahrain Expresses Support for US Strikes on Iraqi ..

1 minute ago

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Affirms Need to Protect E ..

1 minute ago

Model Cattle Market to be set up in Khushab

3 minutes ago

Moscow Warns Russians About Evacuation in Southeas ..

5 minutes ago

European stock markets dip at open

5 minutes ago

Oxygen Leak in Cockpit Caused 2016 EgyptAir Plane ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.