Detained Russians Legally Crossed Belarusian Border - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The detained Russians crossed the Belarusian border legally, presenting employment-related documents to the border guards, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said on Thursday.

"They had signed labor contracts with one company, the information about which the embassy has.

And there is nothing illegal here either. They crossed the border, presenting the documents, which give grounds to work in the republic, to the border service officers," Mezentsev said on the air of the Channel One.

