MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Thirty-two Russian citizens, who were earlier detained in Belarus, have been returned to Russia, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday.

"Thirty-two Russian citizens, who were previously detained in Belarus, crossed the Russian state border and are currently in Russia.

The thirty-third citizen of Russia, who also has Belarusian citizenship, remained in Belarus," it said.

The transfer of these persons was carried out in strict accordance with the norms of international law and the national legislation of Russia and Belarus, the office stressed.

"The relevant authorities of Russia will continue to deal with the situation around these citizens," the statement says.