Detained Syrian Militant Claims He Was Trained Under US Instructors' Watch

Tue 14th July 2020 | 07:50 AM

PALMYRA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) A militant from Mahavir as-Saura group, who was detained near the city of Palmyra in western Syria, said that he had been trained under the supervision of US instructors.

"We were taught to handle all types of weapons by American instructors. All of the weapons were US-made. I saw American instructors who come to training, however, those are conducted by Syrians.

Americans observe from afar, monitor and evaluate the training process. The training were difficult, they lasted for two or three hours, no less," the detained militant told reporters.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

