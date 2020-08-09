UrduPoint.com
Detained TV Rain Reporters To Be Released Soon, Allowed To Leave Belarus - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 60 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Detained TV Rain Reporters to Be Released Soon, Allowed to Leave Belarus - Russian Embassy

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The journalists of Russian tv Rain detained on Sunday in Minsk for covering the presidential election without accreditation will be soon released and allowed to return to homeland, the press officer of the Russian embassy in Belarus, Alexey Maskalev told Sputnik.

"On August 9, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Yuri Karaev, during which the head of the diplomatic mission clarified the details of the detention of journalists of Russian TV Rain broadcaster in Minsk. Dmitry Mezentsev noted that the diplomatic mission employees provide consular protection to the Russian citizens. Yuri Karaev, on his part, informed the ambassador that the journalists will be soon released from the police department and they will be given an opportunity to return home immediately," Maskalev said.

