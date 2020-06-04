UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detained US Navy Veteran Freed By Iran, On His Way Home - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:22 PM

Detained US Navy Veteran Freed by Iran, On His Way Home - Lawyer

US Navy Veteran Michael White has been freed from detention in Iran and is now on his way home, Lawyer Jonathan Franks announced via Twitter on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US Navy Veteran Michael White has been freed from detention in Iran and is now on his way home, Lawyer Jonathan Franks announced via Twitter on Thursday.

"683 days after being taken hostage by the Islamic Republican of Iran, #MichaelWhite is on his way home," Franks said. "Joanne [White's mother] would like to thank the @realDonaldTrump Admin."

Related Topics

Iran Twitter From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre launches elec ..

56 minutes ago

20 aspiring change-makers selected as official ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Mitsotakis Sends Letter to EU Over Turkey's Planne ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19: Chief Minister orders strict implementat ..

3 minutes ago

CASS holds Webinar on "Nuclear South Asia; Challen ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.