Detained US Navy Veteran Freed by Iran, On His Way Home - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US Navy Veteran Michael White has been freed from detention in Iran and is now on his way home, Lawyer Jonathan Franks announced via Twitter on Thursday.

"683 days after being taken hostage by the Islamic Republican of Iran, #MichaelWhite is on his way home," Franks said. "Joanne [White's mother] would like to thank the @realDonaldTrump Admin."