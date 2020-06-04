UrduPoint.com
Detained US Navy Veteran Michael White Freed By Iran, On His Way Home - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:14 PM

US Navy veteran Michael White has been freed from detention in Iran and is now on his way home, White's lawyer Jonathan Franks announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US Navy veteran Michael White has been freed from detention in Iran and is now on his way home, White's lawyer Jonathan Franks announced on Thursday.

"683 days after being taken hostage by the Islamic Republican of Iran, Michael White is on his way home," Franks said via Twitter. "Joanne [White's mother] would like to thank the Donald Trump Admin[istration]."

On January 9, 2019, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi confirmed that White was detained in the country. White's relatives previously thought that he had vanished.

White was due to take a flight from Iran to the United States on July 27, but he failed to return home. White's mother reported him missing.

"I am incredibly grateful to the [Trump] administration, especially the team at the State Department for their work on Michael's case and I owe the Swiss diplomats who have worked so hard to keep Michael safe, a debt I can never repay," she said in a statement.

Joanne White also thanked New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson for repeatedly raising Michael's case with Iranian officials and delivering her pleas for his freedom.

