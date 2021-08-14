UrduPoint.com

Detainees Of Myanmar Coup Should Be Immediately Released - EU's Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Securing humanitarian access, establishing a political dialogue process, as well as releasing those detained after the coup d'état, are vital to a democratic Myanmar, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"I talked today to Brunei FM and @ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Violence must stop, all those detained following the coup should be immediately released, humanitarian access be assured & a genuine political dialogue process be established for a democratic #Myanmar," Borrell tweeted.

The tweet of the EU high commissioner for foreign affairs comes as the UN envoy in Myanmar estimated earlier this week that more than 962 people had been killed since the coup d'état in the Asian country.

On February 1, following a general election in which the National League for Democracy party, led by then-leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, won by a landslide, the military seized all control of the country, imprisoned elected leaders and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered massive demonstrations across the nation that have been met with a violent crackdown.

