Detainees Protest at Harmondsworth Facility Near Heathrow Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Dozens of people are protesting at an immigration detention center near London's Heathrow Airport, The Guardian reports.

The detainees are protesting over poor conditions, such as high temperatures in cells and a lack of proper healthcare, the newspaper said on Sunday.

Guards have been trying to stop the protest and the detainees have reportedly broken down doors and ransacked the facility's kitchen, The Guardian said.

The Sunday protest is the latest of issues at the Harmondsworth facility, where detainee Frank Ospina died in March.