UrduPoint.com

Detected Central Med Migrant Crossings To EU Doubled Since Early 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Detected central Med migrant crossings to EU doubled since early 2022

The number of detected migrant crossings through the central Mediterranean to the European Union "more than doubled" in 2023 compared with the same period last year, the EU's Frontex agency said Friday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The number of detected migrant crossings through the central Mediterranean to the European Union "more than doubled" in 2023 compared with the same period last year, the EU's Frontex agency said Friday.

In the first five months of this year, EU countries detected more than 50,300 irregular entries through that route, "the highest number recorded since 2017," the agency said in a statement.

"The Central Mediterranean remains the main migratory route into the EU," Frontex added, saying it accounted for nearly half of all irregular entries reported in 2023.

The total number of entries reported to Frontex reached 102,000, a 12-percent increase over a year ago.

Frontex said the second most active route was through Western Balkans, with more than 30,700 entries, which was a 25-percent decline compared with same period last year.

Frontex said all migratory routes except the central Mediterranean also saw declines, ranging from six percent on the Western Mediterranean up to 47 percent on the Western African route.

According to the agency, the decrease "was mainly related to long periods of bad weather conditions, which made the already dangerous journeys aboard unseaworthy boats even more risky".

But it added that migratory pressure in the region remained "high".

"We can expect an increase in the activity of smugglers in the region in the coming months," Frontex said.

mmp/frj/yad

Related Topics

Weather European Union Same 2017 All From

Recent Stories

GB govt successfully completes bidding process for ..

GB govt successfully completes bidding process for hiring 1000 Education Fellows ..

14 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin Ameri ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin America, Caribbean tour

25 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi to connect with Ajman for upcomin ..

Sultan Al Neyadi to connect with Ajman for upcoming &#039;A Call From Space&#039 ..

25 minutes ago
 CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police ..

CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police stations

14 seconds ago
 Austin Says Encouraged Turkish Counterpart to Move ..

Austin Says Encouraged Turkish Counterpart to Move Forward on Sweden's NATO Acce ..

17 seconds ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauds gov ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauds govt depts, security agencies for ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.