Detected central Med migrant crossings to EU doubled since early 2022

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The number of detected migrant crossings through the central Mediterranean to the European Union "more than doubled" in 2023 compared with the same period last year, the EU's Frontex agency said Friday.

In the first five months of this year, EU countries detected more than 50,300 irregular entries through that route, "the highest number recorded since 2017," the agency said in a statement.

"The Central Mediterranean remains the main migratory route into the EU," Frontex added, saying it accounted for nearly half of all irregular entries reported in 2023.

The total number of entries reported to Frontex reached 102,000, a 12-percent increase over a year ago.

Frontex said the second most active route was through Western Balkans, with more than 30,700 entries, which was a 25-percent decline compared with same period last year.

Frontex said all migratory routes except the central Mediterranean also saw declines, ranging from six percent on the Western Mediterranean up to 47 percent on the Western African route.

According to the agency, the decrease "was mainly related to long periods of bad weather conditions, which made the already dangerous journeys aboard unseaworthy boats even more risky".

But it added that migratory pressure in the region remained "high".

"We can expect an increase in the activity of smugglers in the region in the coming months," Frontex said.

