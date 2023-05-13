UrduPoint.com

Detention Hearing For Suspected Pentagon Leaker Set For May 16

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) A detention hearing for accused Pentagon documents leaker Jack Teixeira has been set for May 16 in Worcester, Massachusetts, a court notice said on Friday.

Teixeira will appear in US District Court in Worcester on Tuesday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. E.T. (18:30 GMT) before Magistrate David Hennessy, the notice said.

The United States arrested and charged Teixeira last month with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information, following the leak of more than 100 classified documents online.

The court notice comes after Teixeira's second detention hearing, which was slated for May 11 in US District Court, was canceled.

Teixeira is being held without bail until a decision on his detention.

Teixeira is accused of leaking documents related to the conflict in Ukraine, the United States' espionage activities against its partners and other national security matters.

