WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A Russian court will hold a detention hearing in the case of Paul Whelan, held by the Russian authorities in Moscow on charges of espionage, on December 24, Paul's brother David Whelan said in a statement on Friday.

"We have heard from Paul's lawyers that his next detention hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 24, at 10:30 a.m. [1.30 p.m. GMT] at the Moscow City Court," David said.

The statement said the Russian court will likely continue detaining Paul for another several months as it has decided during five previous detention hearings.

David also said it was frustrating that Paul's employer, Michigan-based automotive parts manufacturer BorgWarner, decided to eliminate his job on December 13 allegedly due to a corporate reorganization.

"We were disappointed that Paul's job was eliminated," David said, adding that his brother had hoped for support from BorgWarner and thanked the company for the assumed support in statements in Russian court.

David said BorgWarner continued to pay Paul a salary while in detention, it contacted the Whelan family one time through a lawyer who then leaked their private conversations to the media.

"We have let Paul know [about his job elimination] so that he can prepare himself for being jobless on his return home, whenever that may be," David said.

In December 2018, the Russian authorities arrested Paul on charges of espionage. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. However, Paul has insisted he is innocent and arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.