Detention of 10 Retired Turkish Admirals Who Signed Letter on Montreux Treaty Extended

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The detention of ten retired Turkish admirals, who signed a letter in defense of the Montreux Convention, has been extended by four days, lawyer Celal Ulgen told Sputnik on Thursday.

Ulgen, who represents the interests of retired admirals, has said that the term of detention of detainees expires on Thursday, and the court should choose a preventive measure for them.

"The term of detention of ten retired admirals was extended by four days," the lawyer said.

On Sunday, more than a hundred retired Turkish admirals published a letter calling on Ankara to stay in the convention amid the country's plans to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, which would not be covered by the treaty. The admirals also advocated keeping the current constitution, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is calling for the development of a new one. The police detained 10 retired admirals on Monday.