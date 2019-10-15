UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detention Of 2 Russians In Tripoli Shows 'Absence Of Law' In Libyan Capital - Haftar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Detention of 2 Russians in Tripoli Shows 'Absence of Law' in Libyan Capital - Haftar

The detention of two Russian nationals in the Libyan capital of Tripoli shows absence of law and state authority in the city, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The detention of two Russian nationals in the Libyan capital of Tripoli shows absence of law and state authority in the city, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, told Sputnik.

Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values were detained in Tripoli in May on charges of meddling in Libya's elections. Moscow maintains contact with Tripoli on the matter, making effort to provide consular assistance to Russian citizens and to establish the reasons behind their detention.

"It is undoubtedly a crime by any measure, and it reflects the absence of law, worsening of the security situation and the lack of state authority in the capital.

Kidnappings, arrests and assassinations have become commonplace in Tripoli, both among Libyans and foreigners," Haftar said.

He also praised friendly relations between Libya and Russia.

"Russia is a great country and a permanent member of the [UN] Security Council, and it also takes into account its special status among the countries. Russia is closely following and interested in what is happening in Libya and what is going on in the international circles around it," Haftar said.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Tripoli Libya May

Recent Stories

Poet Kaifi Jampuri's 48th death anniversary on Oct ..

6 minutes ago

German investor confidence steadies in October

6 minutes ago

Turkish soldier killed in shelling from Syria's Ma ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa's Zuma files last-minute appeal at corrup ..

6 minutes ago

Bulgaria PM urges football chief to resign after E ..

6 minutes ago

Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, ga ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.