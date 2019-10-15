Detention of 2 Russians in Tripoli Shows 'Absence of Law' in Libyan Capital - Haftar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The detention of two Russian nationals in the Libyan capital of Tripoli shows absence of law and state authority in the city, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, told Sputnik.

Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values were detained in Tripoli in May on charges of meddling in Libya's elections. Moscow maintains contact with Tripoli on the matter, making effort to provide consular assistance to Russian citizens and to establish the reasons behind their detention.

"It is undoubtedly a crime by any measure, and it reflects the absence of law, worsening of the security situation and the lack of state authority in the capital.

Kidnappings, arrests and assassinations have become commonplace in Tripoli, both among Libyans and foreigners," Haftar said.

He also praised friendly relations between Libya and Russia.

"Russia is a great country and a permanent member of the [UN] Security Council, and it also takes into account its special status among the countries. Russia is closely following and interested in what is happening in Libya and what is going on in the international circles around it," Haftar said.