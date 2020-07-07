Detention of Adviser to Roscosmos Chief Seems Unrelated to His Journalistic Work - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The detention of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, does not appear to be related to his work as a journalist, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The Federal Security Service said earlier in the day it was suspecting Safronov of transferring confidential defense information to one of the NATO special services. Roscosmos has said that Safronv's detention is unrelated to his work for the space agency.

Before Roscosmos, Safronov was covering the military and space stories for Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers.

"As far as we know, this detention is in no way related to Ivan Safronov's earlier work as a journalist," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the Kremlin learned of the detention from the media.

"There is no need to inform president about all the small details of the work of the counterintelligence. This work is ongoing 24 hours a day," Peskov said.