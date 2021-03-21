Detention of Bolivian Former Interim President Extended to Half a Year - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) The four-month detention of Bolivia's ex-interim President Jeanine Anez has been extended to six months amid a coup probe, the El Deber newspaper reports citing a court decision.

Earlier this month, Anez was detained on suspicions of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy related to what investigators consider a coup that led to the resignation of former Bolivian President Evo Morales. Later Anez announced she was given four months of administrative detention pending trial. Two former members of Anez' caretaker government, ex-Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra and ex-Energy Minister Rodrigo Guzman, were also detained as part of the same probe.

El Deber said on Saturday that Anez's detention had been extended to six months. The extension also applies to Coimbra and Guzman.

ABI reported on Saturday that Anez was not going to be transferred to a hospital and was going to get all the necessary treatment in prison. She will be allowed visits by a close relative and a doctor.

Earlier this week, Anez' lawyer called for her hospitalization, as she suffers from symptoms of high blood pressure.

Anez has written a letter calling on the Organization of American States (OAS), as well as the European Union, to send an observer mission to Bolivia to look into what she called "unlawful political persecution" that runs contrary to international norms.

In response to her detention, human rights groups and the OAS have condemned the arrest as political persecution and called for a reform of Bolivia's judicial system, creation of an international commission under the UN and the OAS to look into corruption in the Bolivian government and opening investigations into potential crimes against humanity in the International Criminal Court.

Bolivia's Justice Minister Ivan Lima told Sputnik that the country was ready to file a lawsuit against the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro, for meddling in the country's internal affairs thereby orchestrating the 2019 political crisis.

In November 2019, Evo Morales resigned as president and left Bolivia under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there were mass violations during the October 2019 vote. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake.

Power in the country was assumed by then opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales called the events a coup. Anez arranged for a new presidential vote, which took place on October 18, 2020. The election was won by Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party (MAS).

Morales reacted to Arce's victory by saying that the Bolivian people managed to regain political power via democracy. The former president returned to Bolivia in November 2020.