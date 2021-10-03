UrduPoint.com

Detention Of Ex-Bolivian President Anez Extended By Five Months - Daughter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:10 AM

Detention of Ex-Bolivian President Anez Extended by Five Months - Daughter

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) A Bolivian judge has ordered to extend the pre-trial detention of former interim Bolivian President Jeanine Anez for another five months, Anez's daughter, Carolina Ribera, has announced.

Ribera said on Facebook on Saturday that Judge Armando Zeballos extended her mother's preventive detention "without evidence" or "legal criteria."

In August, the Bolivian general prosecutor's office brought charges of genocide against Anez, who was arrested in March, as part of a coup investigation, on suspicion of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy.

The charges are based on a report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights investigating the 2019 crackdown on protests in Bolivia during Anez's rule. The commission considered the actions of the law enforcement officers as a massacre, confirming that at least 37 people were killed and hundreds others were injured, with most of them having been civilians protesting against Anez.

In November 2019, Evo Morales resigned as president and left Bolivia under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there were mass violations during the October 2019 vote. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake.

Power in the country was assumed by then opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales called the events a coup. Anez arranged for a new presidential vote, which took place on October 18, 2020. Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party (MAS) won the election.

Anez is still awaiting a trial date. In August, a Bolivian court added another six months to her detention, until March 2022.

Related Topics

Election Injured Senate Vote Facebook Mesa Bolivia March August October November 2019 2020 From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

2 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

10 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

10 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

10 hours ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.