ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The Istanbul administration confirmed the detention of two Russian journalists from the NTV broadcaster for unauthorized filming, adding that the detention was extended to three days.

"The Istanbul Police Department detained two Russian citizens and a Turkish citizen at 10.30 a.m.

[07:30 GMT] on Thursday, discovering that they were filming without permission near an unmanned aerial vehicle research and development center in our province, where photography and filming are prohibited. The investigation is ongoing. By order of the prosecutor, the period of detention of these persons was extended to three days," the statement says.