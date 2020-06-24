UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detention Of Presidential Contenders Violates Belarus' International Obligations - Paris

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Detention of Presidential Contenders Violates Belarus' International Obligations - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The detention of two aspiring presidential candidates in Belarus contradicts the latter's international obligations, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, urging the country to ensure freedom of expression and assembly.

"The detention of two candidates in the upcoming presidential election in Belarus and recent arrests of residents and journalists during demonstrations in their support contradict the international obligations of Belarus, an OSCE member," the ministry's spokesperson said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that "France calls on Belarus to respect its obligations and ensure respect for freedom of expression and manifestations.

"

Last week, the State Control Committee of Belarus detained Viktar Babaryka, a former banker and a presidential contender, as part of a criminal probe into tax evasion and money laundering involving Belgazprombank that the businessman used to head. His son Eduard, who leads his father's campaign, was also detained on tax evasion charges.

Another aspiring candidate, opposition YouTuber Syarhei Tsikhanouski, has failed to register his campaign because he was under administrative arrest and was unable to sign necessary documents. In late May, he was detained again during a rally in Grodno. His wife, Svetlana, is now seeking to run for the top office.

Related Topics

Election Assembly France Wife Belarus Money May Criminals Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

11 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

11 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

1 hour ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.