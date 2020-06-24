Detention of Presidential Contenders Violates Belarus' International Obligations - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The detention of two aspiring presidential candidates in Belarus contradicts the latter's international obligations, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, urging the country to ensure freedom of expression and assembly.

"The detention of two candidates in the upcoming presidential election in Belarus and recent arrests of residents and journalists during demonstrations in their support contradict the international obligations of Belarus, an OSCE member," the ministry's spokesperson said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that "France calls on Belarus to respect its obligations and ensure respect for freedom of expression and manifestations.

"

Last week, the State Control Committee of Belarus detained Viktar Babaryka, a former banker and a presidential contender, as part of a criminal probe into tax evasion and money laundering involving Belgazprombank that the businessman used to head. His son Eduard, who leads his father's campaign, was also detained on tax evasion charges.

Another aspiring candidate, opposition YouTuber Syarhei Tsikhanouski, has failed to register his campaign because he was under administrative arrest and was unable to sign necessary documents. In late May, he was detained again during a rally in Grodno. His wife, Svetlana, is now seeking to run for the top office.