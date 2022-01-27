Detention of REvil Hackers Positive Example of Russia-US Cooperation - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The detention of REvil hackers is a positive example of Russia-US cooperation in the fight against cybercrime, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"In this case, we agree with the position of the Americans, indeed, cybercrime must be fought collectively, because it is transnational in nature. It doesn't matter which citizens are involved, where they are, and so on, because we understand how it all works. Therefore, this a positive example, what you said, REvil," Medvedev said.

"There are some other examples, such cooperation has been established, including between the staffs of the security councils. And I hope that it will develop," he said.