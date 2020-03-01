UrduPoint.com
Detention Of Sputnik Turkey Staff Violation Of Media Freedom - Turkish Journalist Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Journalist's Union of Turkey has slammed the recent detention of Sputnik Turkey journalists, including Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe and said that the incident was a violation of freedom of media.

"The arrest of Sputnik Turkey's editor, Mahir Boztepe, and three of the agency's employees violated freedom of the media and the right to information," Gokhan Durmus, the chairperson of the Journalist's Union of Turkey, told Sputnik.

