Detention, Questioning of Lawmaker Yumasheva in US Unacceptable - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Kremlin considers the detention and questioning of State Duma lawmaker Inga Yumasheva in the United States to be unacceptable, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Yumasheva had been taken to a separate room upon arrival in the US. Documents were taken from her, and a person who said he was an FBI officer asked her "vague and unacceptable questions" for an hour, after which he offered to continue talking in a cafe informally.

The Russian Embassy in the US sent a note of protest to the State Department demanding to clarify the reasons for the incident.

"The reaction of the Russian side has already been outlined by the Foreign Ministry, nothing can be added here. This is very alarming information, it certainly causes our deep concern. We consider such actions against the Russian lawmaker to be unacceptable. And all the necessary demarches on the part of our Foreign Ministry have been made," Peskov told reporters when asked about the Kremlin's attitude to the detention of Yumasheva.