UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detention Toll From Riots In Chile Rises To 124, Injuries Count 46 - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:58 PM

Detention Toll From Riots in Chile Rises to 124, Injuries Count 46 - Police

The number of people detained in the course of violent protests in Chile has risen to 124 and 46 police officers have sustained injuries, regional police chief Enrique Bassaletti said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The number of people detained in the course of violent protests in Chile has risen to 124 and 46 police officers have sustained injuries, regional police chief Enrique Bassaletti said.

Protests in the Chilean capital of Santiago erupted on Wednesday when a soccer fan of Colo-Colo team was hit to death by a police van. Clashes with police left one person killed and the number of injured law enforcement officers until presently counted 33, with 41 protesters detained.

Bassaletti has described the riots "without any doubt the most violent over 2020," with 159 instances of violence including arson, robbery and attacks on police stations.

As the Chilean government increased subway fares last October, it triggered a wave of public protests that turned into violent riots and clashes with police by the mid-month. People took to the streets nation-wide to demand decent free education and health care and to protest against low pay amid rising fares. In November, the government and opposition negotiated a referendum to be held in April on adoption of a new constitution.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Riots Police Education Robbery Santiago Van Chile April October November 2020 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

2 minutes ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

1 hour ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

2 hours ago

Jamaat-e-Islami advises government to get prepared ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.