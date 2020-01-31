Detention Toll From Riots in Chile Rises to 124, Injuries Count 46 - Police

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The number of people detained in the course of violent protests in Chile has risen to 124 and 46 police officers have sustained injuries, regional police chief Enrique Bassaletti said.

Protests in the Chilean capital of Santiago erupted on Wednesday when a soccer fan of Colo-Colo team was hit to death by a police van. Clashes with police left one person killed and the number of injured law enforcement officers until presently counted 33, with 41 protesters detained.

Bassaletti has described the riots "without any doubt the most violent over 2020," with 159 instances of violence including arson, robbery and attacks on police stations.

As the Chilean government increased subway fares last October, it triggered a wave of public protests that turned into violent riots and clashes with police by the mid-month. People took to the streets nation-wide to demand decent free education and health care and to protest against low pay amid rising fares. In November, the government and opposition negotiated a referendum to be held in April on adoption of a new constitution.