UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detentions Begin In Minsk On Day 3 Of Protests - Sputnik Correspondent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:34 AM

Detentions Begin in Minsk on Day 3 of Protests - Sputnik Correspondent

Belarusian troops have begun detaining people in Minsk, near the Pushkinskaya subway station, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian troops have begun detaining people in Minsk, near the Pushkinskaya subway station, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.

Minsk and several other cities in the country saw two nights of unrest since Sunday, when the presidential election was held.

The troops are patrolling the area next to the subway station and detaining people they deem suspicious. At times, they are giving chase to groups of young people.

Cars passing by are honking in outrage.

People are still arriving, according to the correspondent.

Related Topics

Election Young Minsk Sunday

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

50 minutes ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

5 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

1 hour ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.