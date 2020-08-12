Detentions Begin in Minsk on Day 3 of Protests - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian troops have begun detaining people in Minsk, near the Pushkinskaya subway station, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian troops have begun detaining people in Minsk, near the Pushkinskaya subway station, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.

Minsk and several other cities in the country saw two nights of unrest since Sunday, when the presidential election was held.

The troops are patrolling the area next to the subway station and detaining people they deem suspicious. At times, they are giving chase to groups of young people.

Cars passing by are honking in outrage.

People are still arriving, according to the correspondent.