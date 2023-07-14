Open Menu

Determining PMC Status In Russia Not Easy, Issue Should Be Discussed In Gov't - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Status of private military companies in Russia is not easy, and this issue should be discussed by lawmakers and the government, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"This is a separate issue related to real legalization. But this is a question that should be discussed in the State Duma (the lower house of the parliament), in the government. Not an easy issue," Putin said, as quoted by Russian newspaper Kommersant.

The president was commenting on the June 24 events when attempted armed mutiny by PMC Wagner took place.

"Everything is very simple and obvious for the Russian society. Ordinary Wagner soldiers fought with dignity, so ... The fact that they were drawn into these events is regrettable," Putin said.

When asked about his meeting with Wagner's leadership on June 29, Putin said that they they had several options, including service under the guidance of their direct commander, Kommersant reported.

