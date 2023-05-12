Detroit Mayor Urges Restart of Ties With China as City Set to Host APEC Meeting

US and Chinese cities have to rebuild relationships because it is important for both economies, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on Friday, as the city is set to host an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US and Chinese cities have to rebuild relationships because it is important for both economies, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on Friday, as the city is set to host an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

From May 14-26, Detroit will host an APEC senior officials' meeting, as well as meetings that will bring together the bloc's transportation and trade ministers.

"Our relationship with the Chinese is something that needs to be restarted," Duggan told a press briefing.

US media reported earlier this week that US Trade Representative Katherine Tai plans to meet with con the APEC sidelines.

Duggan confirmed that US and Chinese officials will hold meetings, but declined to provide details.

The mayor said that strengthening partnerships with Asian cities, particularly in China, is one of his priorities. He mentioned economic and cultural cooperation with the Chinese city of Shenzhen, but noted that it was complicated by COVID-19.

"I am very anxious to get back to rebuilding that, and I know President (Joe) Biden is doing everything he can to move the relationship where the Chinese and Americans can compete economically without having to be political rivals," Duggan said.

He expressed confidence that local municipalities in both countries are interested in strengthening economic cooperation with each other.