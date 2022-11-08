UrduPoint.com

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site In Germany - Police

Published November 08, 2022

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site in Germany - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The cables of German national railway company Deutsche Bahn have been damaged again in northern Germany near the site of the October railway sabotage, according to the Bochum city police.

On October 8, Deutsche Bahn had reported an act of sabotage in which cable connections belonging to an internal railway communication system were damaged. The incident caused a three-hour suspension of railway transport operations in the country's north.

"On Saturday evening, between 18:00 and 19:00 (17:00-18:00 GMT), Deutsche Bahn AG cables were damaged in the area of Fabrikstrasse in the city of Herne," the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The damaged cables were connected to the electric centralization post, which is responsible for controlling the railway operation.

According to the police, the damage did not cause any interruptions to train traffic.

The police have launched an investigation which should also determine whether the incident was related to the sabotage that occurred in October, when long-distance train traffic was stopped in northern Germany due to technical malfunctions, the Bild newspaper reported, citing police.

According to the newspaper, Germany's criminal police do not rule out that the October vandalism may have a political motive, as well as a connection with the terrorist attacks that occurred on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

On October 15, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser vowed to improve the protection of critical infrastructure amid the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines and the damage to the Deutsche Bahn network.

