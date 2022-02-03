UrduPoint.com

Deutsche Bahn Promises Record Rail Investment In 2022

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 03:37 PM

Deutsche Bahn promises record rail investment in 2022

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will put a record sum into renovating and expanding its network in 2022, the company said Thursday, as Europe's largest economy seeks to decarbonise transport

Berlin, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will put a record sum into renovating and expanding its network in 2022, the company said Thursday, as Europe's largest economy seeks to decarbonise transport.

Deutsche Bahn and the Federal and regional governments will together invest 13.6 billion Euros ($15.4 billion) in rail infrastructure, the group said in a statement.

The figure is 900 million euros higher than the investments made in 2021.

The funds would go "above all to increasing the capacity" and towards the "digitalisation" of the rail network, said the operator, whose stock is completely held by the state.

"Every euro invested in rail is a euro that goes towards the protection of the environment," said Ronald Pofalla, the Deutsche Bahn executive responsible for infrastructure.

The investments will be made in close cooperation with the federal government, which sees rail expansion as a top priority as part of its plan to green the transport network.

In 2020, the government then led by Angela Merkel set a target to double rail passenger numbers by 2030, a goal which has been embraced by the new government led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, in power since December.

The state has committed to putting 62 billion euros into the rail network over 10 years.

Deutsche Bahn announced earlier in the week that it was purchasing 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens for 1.5 billion euros.

The new units will bring Deutsche Bahn's high-speed fleet up to "450 trains... by the end of the decade", it said.

Related Topics

Europe German Company Euro Angela Merkel December 2020 All From Government Top Billion Million Siemens

Recent Stories

Four Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attacks on Army ..

Four Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attacks on Army Camps in Pakistan - Interior M ..

23 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Says Belarus Holds Joint Drills With Ru ..

Lukashenko Says Belarus Holds Joint Drills With Russia to Strengthen Border With ..

26 seconds ago
 Sweden to lift most Covid curbs on Feb 9

Sweden to lift most Covid curbs on Feb 9

28 seconds ago
 Asian markets post mixed figures at close 3rd Feb, ..

Asian markets post mixed figures at close 3rd Feb, 2022

29 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews progress on various development pr ..

Meeting reviews progress on various development projects

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan visits Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse ..

Erdogan visits Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse Russia tensions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>