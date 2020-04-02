Deutsche Bank Expects Italy to Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions by May 7

Deutsche Bank predicted on Wednesday that Italy would be able to start relaxing the lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus before May 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Deutsche Bank predicted on Wednesday that Italy would be able to start relaxing the lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus before May 7.

The world's worst-hit country in terms of virus-related deaths went into nationwide quarantine on March 9 and has extended it until April 12, despite seeing a declining infection rate in the past few days.

"Italy continues to see decreasing new case growth, with cases growing by four percent over the last day, the lowest of the outbreak.

When China and South Korea reached a similar level of case growth, they saw their rate of change drop quickly and decisively," the bank said in a summary of its research.

Germany's biggest lender added that "based on Hubei, we think that restrictions could begin to be lifted in Italy before 7 May."

It cited reports that said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was going to extend virus restrictions until the holiday weekend of May 1, before planning to gradually open up parts of the country from May 4 onward.