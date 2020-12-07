UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deutsche Bank To Link Exec Pay To Green Targets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

Deutsche Bank to link exec pay to green targets

Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank said Monday that its top executive's pay will partly be based on achieving sustainability targets from next year onwards

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ):Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank said Monday that its top executive's pay will partly be based on achieving sustainability targets from next year onwards.

The bank said it had created annual growth targets for business activities linked to sustainable finance and investment projects and "plans to link them to management compensation from 2021".

The new rules, covering the variable part of pay packets, will initially affect fewer than 20 people, AFP understands, including the ten members of the management board chaired by CEO Christian Sewing and seven senior executives.

The bank plans to extend the practice to other levels of management, AFP has learned.

The bank in May set itself the target of reaching a volume of 200 billion euros ($243 billion) in sustainable projects by 2025, whether through financing for clients or investments made by its own asset management division.

It put up a goal of 20 billion euros in sustainable projects by the end of this year, and confirmed on Monday that it "is confident of comfortably reaching the target".

"It is our ambition to be a leader on sustainability in the financial sector, and contribute to an environmentally sound, socially inclusive and well-governed world," Sewing said.

In September, Deutsche Bank was one of 150 companies and investors who signed a letter urging European Union leaders to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels -- the target eventually agreed by the EU.

German car maker BMW in July said executive pay would also in part depend on a series of targets for reducing carbon emissions.

Related Topics

World Business European Union Car Bank May July September Deutsche Bank Christian From BMW Top Billion

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

26 minutes ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

26 minutes ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

12 minutes ago

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media g ..

12 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

12 minutes ago

Boycott-tainted poll win gives Maduro total contro ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.