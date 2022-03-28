UrduPoint.com

Deutsche Welle Added To Russia's Foreign Media Agents List - Russian Justice Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

The Russian Ministry of Justice said on Monday that it had added German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle to the list of media recognized as foreign agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Justice said on Monday that it had added German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle to the list of media recognized as foreign agents.

"On March 28, Deutsche Welle was included in the register of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice in compliance with the current legislation of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

