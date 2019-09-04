UrduPoint.com
Deutsche Welle Refuses To Take Part In Session Of Russia's Foreign Interference Commission

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

The German-funded Deutsche Welle broadcaster refused on Wednesday to take part in a meeting of the Russian lower house's investigative commission on foreign interference, citing legal restrictions, a letter to the commission's chairman, Vasilii Piskarev, read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The German-funded Deutsche Welle broadcaster refused on Wednesday to take part in a meeting of the Russian lower house's investigative commission on foreign interference, citing legal restrictions, a letter to the commission's chairman, Vasilii Piskarev, read.

"Taking into account the fact that our broadcaster is bound to the legislation of the Federal Republic of Germany and is accountable to German watchdogs, I do not see any legal opportunity for a Deutsche Welle representative to participate in the session of your commission," the broadcaster's head of general management, Johannes Hoffmann, said in the letter.

However, Hoffman did invite Piskarev to visit Bonn or Berlin to meet with Deutsche Welle's director general for a detailed discussion on the matter.

The broadcaster has been covering this summer's unauthorized rallies in Moscow that were called over the disqualification of opposition figures from the city council election race. It was accused of interfering in Russia's internal affairs by calling on local residents to take to the streets.

The broadcaster has refuted the allegations, saying that it had not published any such articles.

Following the scandal, Russian lawmakers decided in August to establish a 12-member commission to investigate cases of foreign interference in domestic affairs.

