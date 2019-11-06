Deutsche Welle Relieved After Top Russian Diplomat Dismisses Calls for Ban

Deutsche Welle welcomed on Wednesday a remark by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, who said the Foreign Ministry did not entertain the idea of stripping foreign media of their Russian licenses

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Deutsche Welle welcomed on Wednesday a remark by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, who said the Foreign Ministry did not entertain the idea of stripping foreign media of their Russian licenses.

The state-run German broadcaster struck up a fury in summer with a tweet in Russian that seemed to back the unauthorized protests against the exclusion of opposition candidates from a Moscow council race.

The head of a Russian parliamentary committee probing foreign meddling said he would ask the Foreign Ministry to consider barring Deutsche Welle from operating in Russia.

"Deutsche Welle welcomes the announcement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia does not see restrictions on Western media, including Deutsche Welle, as necessary or possible," the broadcaster said.

The media's spokesman, Christoph Jumpelt, said that sanctions on Deutsche Welle would not have been justified. He denied that the outlet had apologized for the offending tweet, saying there must have been some kind of misunderstanding.