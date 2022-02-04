Deutsche Welle Says Stopped Work of Moscow Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Deutsche Welle bureau in Moscow stopped its work on Friday, the German media company said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the Deutsche Welle office in Russia would be closed and the accreditation of all employees of its Russian bureau annulled in response to the termination of the broadcasting of the RT DE tv channel.

Satellite and other broadcasting of the channel in Russia will be closed either. The ministry said that the measures taken against the German media in Russia were retaliatory, and if Germany changes its position on RT DE, then Russia will respond positively.

"The decision of the Russian government to close the Moscow office of Deutsche Welle and revoke the accreditation of the journalists of the German broadcaster in Russia came into force on Friday at 9:00 local time (06:00 UTC)," Deutsche Welle said in a statement.