UrduPoint.com

Deutsche Welle Says Stopped Work Of Moscow Office

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Deutsche Welle Says Stopped Work of Moscow Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Deutsche Welle bureau in Moscow stopped its work on Friday, the German media company said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the Deutsche Welle office in Russia would be closed and the accreditation of all employees of its Russian bureau annulled in response to the termination of the broadcasting of the RT DE tv channel.

Satellite and other broadcasting of the channel in Russia will be closed either. The ministry said that the measures taken against the German media in Russia were retaliatory, and if Germany changes its position on RT DE, then Russia will respond positively.

"The decision of the Russian government to close the Moscow office of Deutsche Welle and revoke the accreditation of the journalists of the German broadcaster in Russia came into force on Friday at 9:00 local time (06:00 UTC)," Deutsche Welle said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Company Germany Media TV All Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

9 minutes ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

50 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>