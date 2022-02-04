Deutsche Welle TV Channel Continues to Operate in Russia Despite Ban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Deutsche Welle tv channel continues to operate in Russia despite Moscow's order to stop broadcasting by 06:00 GMT on Friday, a sputnik Correspondent reported.

On Thursday, Moscow said that it is closing the Deutsche Welle's bureau in the country and annulling the accreditation of its employees, among other measures, in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.

Despite this, people can still watch Deutsche Welle in Moscow on MGTS cable networks. Some hotels, including Hilton, also broadcast it. There is live broadcasting on the website of the media company, which is still available in Russia.