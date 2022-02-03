UrduPoint.com

Deutsche Welle Vows To Challenge Measures Announced By Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Deutsche Welle Vows to Challenge Measures Announced by Russia

Deutsche Welle said it would challenge the measures announced by Moscow and take legal action, according to the official statement of the German state-run broadcaster following the decision taken by Moscow to close the Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Deutsche Welle said it would challenge the measures announced by Moscow and take legal action, according to the official statement of the German state-run broadcaster following the decision taken by Moscow to close the Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia.

"We strongly protest this absurd reaction from the Russian government and will take legal action to challenge the announced measures," DW CEO Peter Limbourg said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Russia, in response to the cessation of broadcasting of the RT DE channel, was closing the Deutsche Welle correspondent office in Russia and canceling the accreditations of all employees of its Russian bureau.

>