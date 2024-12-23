'Devastated' Australian Tennis Star Purcell Provisionally Suspended For Doping
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell said Monday he was "devastated" after taking a voluntary suspension for breaking anti-doping rules.
The Australian, who is ranked 12th in the world for doubles, admitted to breaching regulations relating to the use of a "prohibited method".
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said he "requested to enter into a provisional suspension on December 10."
"Time served under provisional suspension will be credited against any future sanction," the ITIA added, with the ban coming into effect on December 12.
Under the suspension, the 26-year-old is prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorised by any of the sport's governing bodies or national associations.
It means he will currently not be able to play in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in January.
Purcell said he told the ITIA he had "unknowingly received an IV infusion of vitamins above the allowable limit of 100ml".
"I was fully convinced that I had done everything to ensure that I had followed the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) regulations and methods," he said on Instagram, adding that he had been as transparent as possible.
"This news was devastating to me because I pride myself on being an athlete who always makes sure that everything is WADA safe.
"
Purcell won the 2022 Wimbledon doubles title alongside fellow Australian Matt Ebden and the US Open crown this year, partnered by Jordan Thompson.
Tennis Australia stressed that the breach related to a prohibited method, rather than a prohibited substance.
"The International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed the breach relates to the use of a prohibited method, rather than the presence of a prohibited substance," it said in a statement carried by Australian media.
"As the matter is currently under investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further at this time."
The ITIA is the same organisation that charged top-ranked Jannik Sinner and world number two Iga Swiatek over breaches of its anti-doping programme.
Italy's Sinner was exonerated after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.
He is currently awaiting the outcome of a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against the decision.
Swiatek tested positive for a banned heart medication in August.
But the ITIA accepted that the violation was not intentional and the Polish star escaped with a one-month sanction.
Both are expected to play at the Australian Open, which starts on January 12.
