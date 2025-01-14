Devastating LA Fires Prompt 2028 Olympics Debate
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Los Angeles wildfire disaster has cast a shadow over preparations for the 2028 Olympics, raising questions over whether the city can deliver a safe and successful Games.
So far, none of the more than 80 venues due to stage Olympic competition in Los Angeles have been directly affected by the infernos that have left at least 24 people dead and reduced entire neighborhoods to smouldering ruins.
But experts say the ongoing disaster has underscored the challenges of staging the world's largest sporting event in a region increasingly under threat of wildfires.
"The situation is clearly grave and given the prospect of significant climate change, you do have to wonder whether the current situation might be repeated, possibly even during the Games," Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economy at Skema business school in Paris told British daily The iPaper.
"This raises very serious questions, not least about insurance, and whether Los Angeles' big-ticket 2028 attraction might be about to become an uninsurable mega-event.
"
While the flames that razed Pacific Palisades came uncomfortably close to the Riviera Country Club -- which will host 2028's Olympic golf tournament -- the overwhelming majority of venues are situated outside what would be regarded as high-risk fire zones.
Historical data, meanwhile, indicates that the chances of a similar disaster erupting during the 2028 Olympics are highly unlikely.
Prior to last week, no fire in Los Angeles County had appeared on a list of the 20 most destructive fires in California history, according to statistics provided by CalFire, the state's fire agency.
The 2028 Olympics will also be taking place in July, a time of year when there are no Santa Ana winds, the powerful seasonal gusts widely seen as the biggest factor behind the unprecedented scale and scope of last week's carnage.
And Los Angeles has already staged the Olympics successfully on two occasions -- in 1984 and 1932.
