MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus cannot have any effect on the human genome or genetic inheritance, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya institute that developed the vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"No, it cannot, the answer is unambiguous.

The human genome can be influenced by something that is capable of integrating into the human genome or somehow influencing the DNA structure. The structure of the nucleic acid DNA is well known. It is known how it can be influenced in general. If a drug does not reproduce inside the human body, then it certainly cannot integrate into our nucleic acid and interact with it. Therefore, Sputnik V can in no way affect the nucleic acid, genetic inheritance and other things associated with changes in our genetic material," Gintsburg said.