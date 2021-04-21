Developer Hopes Sputnik V Vaccine Nasal Drops Will Be Available by 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya institute, expressed hope on Tuesday that Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the form of nasal drops would be available by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of the following year.

"I hope [that the drops will be available] at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022 but do not guarantee it," Gintsburg said during his appearance on Russian Channel One broadcaster.

In early April, the Gamaleya head said in an interview with Sputnik that the institute had started preclinical trials of the nasal COVID-19 vaccine.