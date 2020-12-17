Developer of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine: Lite Version Expected to Be for Export

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A simplified version of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be marketed to other countries, while a two-component standard version will be used in Russia, the head of the research center that developed Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that Gamaleya research center wanted to develop Sputnik V Lite with one component instead of two and a shorter efficacy period.

"This [Vaccine Lite] is for other countries, and we will use Sputnik, like we did," Gintsburg said.