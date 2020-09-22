UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developer Of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Plans To Release New Version In 2021 - Executive

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Developer of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Plans to Release New Version in 2021 - Executive

Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed that developed a coronavirus drug Areplivir intends to release a new and improved version of the medication next year, the company's executive director Andrey Mladentsev told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed that developed a coronavirus drug Areplivir intends to release a new and improved version of the medication next year, the company's executive director Andrey Mladentsev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"At the moment, having finished the development and registration of Areplivir, we are working on the next generation of medication which will probably be even better against the coronavirus, may be able to fight other mutations of the virus," Mladentsev said.

"We are hoping that the next generation will be released next year. In the middle of the next year," the executive director said.

Related Topics

Russia Company May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development launches employm ..

11 seconds ago

COVID-19 Will Not Be Last Global Crisis, World Sho ..

24 seconds ago

Chief Secretary chairs meeting for anti-polio camp ..

26 seconds ago

Covid-19 victims, death rate in Punjab currently l ..

27 seconds ago

Conflict in Kashmir is a threat to regional peace

3 minutes ago

Michel Reschedules EU Summit From Late September t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.