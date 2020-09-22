Developer of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Plans to Release New Version in 2021 - Executive

Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed that developed a coronavirus drug Areplivir intends to release a new and improved version of the medication next year, the company's executive director Andrey Mladentsev told Sputnik on Tuesday

"At the moment, having finished the development and registration of Areplivir, we are working on the next generation of medication which will probably be even better against the coronavirus, may be able to fight other mutations of the virus," Mladentsev said.

"We are hoping that the next generation will be released next year. In the middle of the next year," the executive director said.