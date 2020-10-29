Developer of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Ready to Expand Delivery to Regional Hospitals

Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed that developed the coronavirus drug, dubbed Areplivir, is ready to distribute the vaccine across the country through regional ministries of health, the company's press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed that developed the coronavirus drug, dubbed Areplivir, is ready to distribute the vaccine across the country through regional ministries of health, the company's press service said on Thursday.

"Promomed group of companies that developed Areplivir drug to treat the coronavirus infection is ready to expand the supply of this drug in a volume sufficient to meet the needs of regional ministries of health," the statement said.

In September, the Russian Health Ministry allowed outpatient use of two homemade COVID-19 drugs known under its international non-proprietary name as Favipiravir, developed by R-Pharm company and Areplivir developed by Promomed. In mid-October, the ministry approved the maximum selling prices for the anti-COVID-19 medicines.