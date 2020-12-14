UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developer Of Russia's Sputnik V Covid Vaccine Expect Efficacy Rate May Become Even Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Developer of Russia's Sputnik V Covid Vaccine Expect Efficacy Rate May Become Even Higher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Gamaleya research center expects the efficacy rate of its vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, to further increase, the center's deputy director of science, Denis Logunov, said Monday.

According to Logunov, the overall efficacy rate of 91.

4 percent was calculated for people who received both doses of vaccine. There are 21 days between the two injections, so the calculations took into account the cases starting from 21 days and on.

"Obviously, it showed high efficiency, but since we were counting from 21 days onward and including the cases, we also hope that if we increase the vaccination period to 28, 35, 42 days, the efficacy numbers may grow," Logunov told a briefing.

Related Topics

May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Environment and Protected Areas Authority announce ..

16 minutes ago

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

46 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

1 hour ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

2 hours ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.