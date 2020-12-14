(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Gamaleya research center expects the efficacy rate of its vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, to further increase, the center's deputy director of science, Denis Logunov, said Monday.

According to Logunov, the overall efficacy rate of 91.

4 percent was calculated for people who received both doses of vaccine. There are 21 days between the two injections, so the calculations took into account the cases starting from 21 days and on.

"Obviously, it showed high efficiency, but since we were counting from 21 days onward and including the cases, we also hope that if we increase the vaccination period to 28, 35, 42 days, the efficacy numbers may grow," Logunov told a briefing.